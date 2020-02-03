Gardaí lay down law to low loader ‘nearly 16t overweight’

A driver towing a low loader with a digger, buckets and fuel tank was stopped by local Gardaí in Co. Sligo over the weekend.

The low loader in question did not have the required documentation and was found to be almost 16t over the acceptable weight, according to the Gardaí.

In a statement on the matter on social media on Saturday, February 1, members of An Garda Síochána based in the Sligo/Leitrim area noted:

“Gardaí in Sligo town detected the above five-axle low loader at 4:30am travelling towards Co. Donegal carrying a digger, buckets and fuel tank.

The vehicle is required to have a permit issued by the local county council in order to travel; however, this driver did not have the necessary paperwork and was just nearly 16t overweight.

It was noted that the vehicle was not permitted to travel any further by investigating Gardaí; this was due to the excessive weight.

Advertisement

An accompanying image provided by Gardaí shows that the combined weight load of the lorry, the low-loader and its hefty load came to just under 60t – some 16t above the 44t permitted for such trailers.

“A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice will issue to the driver,” the Garda statement concluded.