Over 1,000 people expected per day at 3-day herd dispersal auction

In excess of 1,000 people are expected to attend each day of the upcoming herd dispersal auction being held by Glemnore Estate this week.

An Garda Síochána is currently preparing a traffic management plan for the area around An Grianan Farm – Ireland’s largest organic farm – based in Co. Donegal.

In a statement on the matter, Gardaí based in Co. Donegal said:

“An Grianan Estates will hold a three-day cattle auction at its farm in Burt from Thursday, February 6, to Saturday, February 8, from 10:00am to 5:00pm daily.

It is expected that [almost] 2,000 cattle will be auctioned during the event which is expected to attract in excess of 1,000 people each day.

“In preparation for the event, a Traffic Management Plan will be in place with traffic restrictions on the (R239) Slab Road.

“A one-way system will be implemented along the Slab Road with entry via the N13 at Burt and exit on to the (R238) at Burnfoot.

“The restrictions will be in place from 7:00am to 6:00pm daily to accommodate road side parking along the Slab Road for the purposes of the event.

“Residential access and access to the wildlife reserve will remain open at all times; however, restrictions will be in place and persons visiting the wildlife reserve will be requested to follow the one-way traffic system,” the Garda statement concluded.

‘Largest dairy sale in Europe’

Glyn Lucas, specialist dairy auctioneer from Harrison & Hetherington, a livestock auction company based in Carlisle in the north of England, will be managing the sale.

Last Tuesday, January 28, Lucas outlined details of the auction with changes made to the original plan, which was initially to be held at Stranorlar Auction Market.

Describing the auction as the “largest dairy sale in Europe”, Lucas noted that, to be precise, 1,863 dairy cattle will be sold at the event for Glenmore Livestock Ltd across the three days.

According to Glenmore Estate, the dairy herd dispersal sale is being held as the company is changing its business model at An Grianan Farm located in Burt, Co. Donegal.

The new strategic direction of the business will see Ireland’s largest organic farm primarily concentrate on the growing of energy crops for renewables.