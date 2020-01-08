Ireland’s largest organic farm to hold dispersal sale of dairy herd

Agriculture and renewable energy group Glenmore Estate is to hold a dispersal sale of its dairy herd early next month, the group revealed in a statement today, Wednesday, January 8.

In a statement, the organisation explained that it is changing its business model at An Grianán Farm located in Burt, Co. Donegal.

The new strategic direction of the business will see Ireland’s largest organic farm primarily concentrate on the growing of energy crops for renewables.

The decision will mean a dispersal sale of its dairy herd at a two-day event at Stranorlar Auction Market on Friday and Saturday, February 7 and 8, with a follow up auction for young stock at the same venue on Friday, February 21.

Managing the auction will be Glyn Lucas, specialist dairy auctioneer from Harrison & Hetherington, a livestock auction company based in Carlisle in the north of England.

Advertisement

Catalogues for the sale can be viewed online at www.harrisonandhetherington.co.uk or can be ordered from the Pedigree office on: 00441288-406230.

‘Ireland’s first organic drive-through’

Meanwhile, what is billed as Ireland’s first organic drive-through fast food restaurant will open in Carrick-on-Shannon this summer.

Behind the vision of fast food from the farm via an innovative drive-through are Liam and Justina Gavin of Drumanilra organic farm. Transforming a former KFC premises in Carrick, the family will be reinventing the fast food concept with their drive-through.

The Drumanilra Farm Kitchen will feature ethically and locally produced meats as well as organic vegetarian, vegan and ‘free-from’ options.

The signature Dexter burger, made from organic pedigree Dexter beef, is raised on the Drumanilra organic farm, a 15-minute drive away.