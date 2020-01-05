A drive-through, not as we know it, to reinvent fast food

It’s a drive-through but not as we know it. Billed as Ireland’s first organic drive-through fast food restaurant, a new dining experience will open in Carrick-on-Shannon this summer.

Behind the vision of fast food from the farm via an innovative drive-through are Liam and Justina Gavin of Drumanilra organic farm. Transforming a former KFC premises in Carrick, the family will be reinventing the fast food concept with their drive-through.

The Drumanilra Farm Kitchen will feature ethically and locally produced meats as well as organic vegetarian, vegan and ‘free-from’ options. The signature Dexter burger, made from organic pedigree Dexter beef, is raised on the Drumanilra organic farm, a 15-minute drive away.

Vegetarian and vegan food will feature prominently on the menu, using organic salads and vegetables grown in the farm’s market garden and by other local growers, said the couple behind the drive-through.

Liam and Justina moved back to the family farm in 2012. Since then they have converted the land to organic production and added 260ac to the original 40ac. They also built a wooden eco-house on the side of the hill overlooking the lake.

Various enterprises have been established on the farm including their thriving organic pedigree Dexter herd. “We are pretty much self-sufficient as a family in terms of the meat, vegetables and eggs that we eat,” said Justina.

“Part of the original dream was to feed our family from the land we worked here at Drumanilra, as well as producing a surplus for sale direct to the local community.

“That dream quickly grew to encompass an award-winning café and farm shop in the local town of Boyle, where everything on the menu included at least one ingredient from Drumanilra organic farm itself, together with products from other small, local and organic producers.

“This year, the family and business are going through a major transition period. What started as a dream to feed our family and have a small surplus for sale, has quickly grown into something bigger and more ambitious,” Justina said.

Reconnection with food and place

“We realised fairly early on that what we were doing touches a nerve with so many people. More and more people are looking for a reconnection with food and place and to feed their own families with food they can trust.

“A growing awareness of the cruelty to both animals and environment involved in much large-scale food production and a growing awareness of how unsustainable these systems are in the face of climate change, has led more and more people to search for an alternative.

We see a huge opportunity not only for farms like ours, but also for rural corners of Ireland like our own community here in the north-west, to provide that alternative, and in so doing develop the huge tourism potential of the area.

“We see tourism, and especially food tourism, as key to the regeneration of a rural economy which, like many others, has been in decline since the days of Liam’s great grandparents who farmed here over 100 years ago.

“Our market towns and farming communities were once thriving contributors to the national economy. With lakes and waterways, hill walks, cycle trails, mountains and heritage sites right on our doorstep and with a fantastic community of farmers and food producers in the local area, there is no reason why the region shouldn’t reclaim that status.

“Many in the community here are already looking at ways to take full advantage of Failte Ireland’s ‘Hidden Heartlands’ new branding of the region, and the food tourism ‘Taste the Island’ initiative. Our Drumanilra project fits neatly within this,” said Justina.

“Over the next 18 months we will be developing the farm as a destination for the food curious: Those interested in finding out what small-scale organic production systems have to offer as an alternative to the mainstream, and those interested in finding out how great food can taste when produced in this way.

“One of my favourite things that people say to me in our café is: ‘I remember when food used to taste like this.’

“As well as the fast food restaurant in Carrick, we are also building a flagship venue in the nearby town of Boyle. This will be home to a café and farm shop; organic butchery; bakery; and microbrewery.

“The landmark building will be a place where people can taste and buy our Drumanilra organic beef; pork; lamb; eggs; salads; and vegetables, together with food from the many other growers and producers in the area.

“The venue will provide a calendar of events throughout the year. It will offer courses on brewing; foraging; preserving and fermenting; sourdough and sausage making; vegetable growing; small-holding and sustainable living.

“We hope the Drumanilra Farm Kitchen in Boyle will become a place where individuals and families can rediscover the old art of growing, making and preserving food for themselves, and pass that fast disappearing knowledge on to a younger generation,” Justina said.

With these two restaurants, together with a further organic ‘food from the farm’ restaurant planned to open at Easter in Strandhill, Sligo, the ‘food from the farm’ project stands to generate around 100 jobs in the region. We aim to establish a regenerative business model which actively works to protect and conserve the beauty of the region on which it depends.

The Gavins are keen to hear from anyone interested in getting involved with the Drumanilra project, whether as a team member, producer or supplier. The couple are currently hiring several senior management team positions, and more information can be found at: www.drumanilra.ie/careers.