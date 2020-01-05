North-west Macra to search for blue blood

While many eyes were on Britain’s royal family over Christmas, north-west Macra na Feirme is searching for its own version of blue blood.

The 2020 AIB north-west Macra kings and queens festival will take place on Saturday, January 18, in the Sligo Park Hotel, Sligo town, with a ‘royal banquet’ at 8:00pm.

The festival is in its 13th year and is the highlight of the north-west Macra na Feirme calendar, welcoming hundreds of Macra members to Sligo, according to Sarah Walsh, PRO of north-west Macra.

“The north-west region consists of counties Donegal; Sligo; Leitrim; Mayo; Roscommon; Longford; Galway; Cavan; and Monaghan. They will put forward a king and queen to represent them.

Put through their paces

“The day will kick off when the kings and queens arrive in style at the hotel and are greeted by the committee and presented with goodie bags, courtesy of the sponsors,” said Sarah.

Contestants will then be put through their paces at the Garavogue hen and stag where they will take part in a series of team and individual activities. Judges will be looking for a king and queen at this time. They will score individuals on their teamwork skills, communication prowess and various other qualities.

This year’s judging panel comprises Nicole Tuffy and James O Hara, the 2019 north-west king and queen alongside Chloe Kennedy, Donegal Rose of Tralee and Paul Clabby, 2018 international Rose of Tralee escort of the year.

At 7:00pm the contestants will enjoy a drinks reception alongside the judges and committee. This will give the potential royals a last chance to impress the adjudicators before they take to the stage at the banquet where MC Dave Duke will interview them.

“The various counties will have supporters and banners, building a great atmosphere for the night ahead. Entertainment will be provided by the band Rhythm and Sticks followed by DJ Dave on the decks.

“The winning couple will be announced at midnight. They will receive a prize to the value of €250 containing a voucher for EJ’s Menswear and a weekend ticket to Cowboys and Heroes,” said Sarah.

Tickets are available online on: www.macra.ie.

Banquet tickets are priced at €30. After-party tickets cost €10. Rooms are available in the Sligo Park Hotel at a discounted rate, by phoning: 071-9190400.

For more information on this year’s festival, contact: [email protected]; or see: Facebook AIB north-west kings and queen event.