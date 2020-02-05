Malt conference: Update on profit monitors, terroir, agronomy

This year’s malting barley conference will take place on February 10 in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

While growers will be updated on agronomic research and profit monitors, there will also be information on terroir and whether or not it exists in barley.

Joint programme update

Eoin Lyons will update attendees on the Teagasc/Boortmalt joint programme and the actions from year one. Eoin will also give details of the profit monitor review.

This review is extremely important as the aim of the programme from the outset has been to make malting barley as profitable as first winter wheat.

The programme runs for three years and is now in its second year.

Fungicide research

Stephen Kildea will provide the latest data on fungicide research in malting barley. As of May 20, 2020, farmers will no longer be able to use chlorothalonil and so ramularia management will be more difficult.

Terroir

Kieran Kilcawley – who is based at Teagasc Moorepark – will talk about research being carried out on terroir and if it exists in barley.

Terroir in barley is something being championed by Waterford Distillery which has been carrying out single-farm distillations. This year the distillery will release the first of its whisky.

Boortmalt will also give an update for the 2020 season.

Conference details

The Malting Barley Conference 2020, held by Teagasc and Boortmalt, will take place on Monday, February 10, at 7:00pm in The Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.