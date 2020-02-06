Minister urged to extend calf scheme and boost funding

The Calf Investment Scheme, which recently closed for applications, was a “positive undertaking” but “grossly underfunded”, according to the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA).

Commenting on the closure of the scheme, Des Morrison, the association’s livestock chairperson, credited the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, for introducing the scheme, but argued that it did not “adequately cover worthy investments”.

“The support for the mobile teat feeders was inadequate. The advice suggests we get our calves to grass earlier, yet feeders needed to make this happen were not specifically accommodated for in the scheme,” Morrison claimed.

We would advise the department to extend the scheme with additional funding to build upon its positive efforts, and to amend it so that equipment like mobile teat feeders are covered.

The scheme was originally opened for applications on January 7.

The initiative is designed provide €1.5 million in funding for on-farm investment in calf feeding equipment.

A range of different investment items are also available for funding. Grant aid of up to €3,000 per holding will be made in respect of these items.

At the time of the opening of the scheme, Minister Michael Creed said: “This is a new scheme which will add significant capacity on Irish farms for the rearing of calves and will further enhance the health and welfare credentials of Irish agriculture.”

Some details of the scheme were originally announced back in December, when the minister explained that the minimum investment required is €1,000 excluding VAT, while the maximum investment will be €7,500 excluding VAT.