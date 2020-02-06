Wind and rain warnings issued in advance of Storm Ciara

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind and rain warnings for the full country ahead of the approach of Storm Ciara this weekend.

Issued at 11:00am this morning, Thursday, February 6, the wind alert will be valid from 9:00am on Saturday, February 8, through to 11:59pm on Sunday night, February 9.

Southerly winds will strengthen during Saturday reaching mean speeds of 50-65kph with gusts reaching 90-110kph, the national meteorological office said.

Meanwhile, Storm Ciara will produce very strong winds over Ireland on Sunday with a risk of damaging gusts.

Over the weekend the combination of spring tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in an elevated risk of coastal flooding especially along southern, western and northwestern coasts, Met Éireann warns.

The rain warning will come into effect 12:00pm on Saturday and remain in place until 3:00pm on Sunday.

A spell of heavy rain will spread eastwards across the country on Saturday with 20-40mm expected, highest in the west and north-west, the forecaster said.

Another spell of heavy rain on Sunday will clear to squally wintry showers, with another 20-40mm likely, it was added.

There will be a risk of localised flooding this weekend, especially over the western half of the country, Met Éireann concluded.