‘Farm Management’ app released by Livestock Live Software

Livestock Live Software (LSL) has released its ‘Farm Management’ app across Ireland. The app has no subscription fee and is free to use.

The app is reportedly approved and certified by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The app includes a ‘farm monitor’ icon, which enters the user into the farm and herd management area. Furthermore, this leads on to areas, such as ‘herd’, where you can manage your herd and record animal movements. It also includes a paperless calf registration option.

The app will reportedly allow farmers to manage their farm, livestock and supplies.

The ‘pharmaceuticals’ section records remedy purchases, store supplies and the administration of remedies.

Additional animal information can also be included for current and reference use (e.g. weight). If a farmer would like to manage a paddock with the app, it has a section for spray and sprayers, and an area for feedstocks, prices and usage.

From a management point of view, a farmer can run reports on remedy withdrawal periods and herd information.

Farmers that wish to use the LSL ‘Farm Management’ app are required to register their herd number within the app to verify with animal identification and movement (AIM) and switch to ‘Livestock Live’ in agfood.ie.

The app uses mobile phone technology to allow the camera to be used as a scanner for animal passport bar-codes, including within the paperless calf registration for AIM. This can be utilised for remedy/drug bar-codes so that they can be added to the ‘pharmaceuticals or remedy store’ area.

Whilst on the subject of tech, data is reportedly backed up to ensure you don’t lose any information, even if you lose your phone.

The mart software allows farmers to access their mart account, statements, animal/lot purchases and sales via a secure login on the app.

Online mart bidding, with images and video streaming, is part of the package, along with updated daily average cattle prices.

