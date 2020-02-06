Aileen Barron: Why so many farmers are viewing video content…

By Aileen Barron, Green Acre Marketing

Video marketing is a growing phenomenon for many reasons and agri-businesses are becoming more aware of the importance of producing creative and engaging video content which can be shared across multiple digital channels.

Video can also be used in more traditional ways; screening at events, setting the tone when opening conferences, and so on.

According to the Wyzowl video marketing statistics 2020 survey, 85% of businesses used video as a marketing tool compared to 61% in 2016.

The most commonly-created types of video are explainer videos (72%), presentation videos (49%), testimonial videos (48%), sales videos (42%) and video ads (42%).

The challenge is: How can agri-businesses produce engaging video?

Why farmers engage with video

Video content is entertaining, easy to watch and, when done right, can be very informative.

It offers an insight into other farming situations in a way that is relatable and as a result people are twice as likely to share a video than any other type of content.

While there is always a place for high-quality, professionally executed video content, with the evolution of smart-phones, it is also very accessible for marketing and sales teams to capture and create their own.

However, to be impactful, there are a few extra tools and skills required that might not be initially obvious.

How to capture video content on a smartphone

Before filming with your smartphone, ensure your device has enough storage and that airplane mode is enabled to avoid distractions.

Shoot in landscape mode and apply the correct focus and exposure by using the AE/AF lock.

Older iPhone’s are limited in terms of focus and exposure capabilities; however, there are many useful apps available, for a small fee, that can help you achieve this.

Farms by their nature are very busy and often noisy, and especially when in sheds the sound quality is compromised.

Good audio is essential to achieving high-quality video content and internal microphones in iPhone’s do not have the capabilities to provide high-quality audio.

Investing in microphones will be a great addition to your video shoot.

Shaky footage must be avoided at all costs. Using a tripod for your smart-phone will ensure you maintain a steady and smooth shot which is particularly important for video interviews and presentations.

The addition of a gimbal will also allow you to be more creative and flexible with your video making. This is extremely beneficial for on-farm shoots with animals, moving machinery, etc.

Editing your video footage

Catching an audience’s attention is one thing, but holding onto it is another. How long your video should be will vary depending on the platforms you intend on using to push it out.

For social media, keep videos short and concise, aiming for snippets around 15-30 seconds long. YouTube is a more appropriate platform to share longer and more in-depth videos.

There are many video editing software tools available, based on your skill level, device and budget. There are many free options, but it is important to be aware that these can be limited in their capabilities, which can become obvious in your finished video.

Investing in a paid subscription editing software will provide more tools to produce a clean-cut video.

Music is an integral part of your video as it will set the overall tone; however, finding the right soundtrack for your video can be a challenge. To avoid violation of music licences, search for music with a ‘creative commons license’. Royalty free music is also a great option as it provides safe and affordable options with just a once-off payment.

Although we are consuming more and more video, listening to it is not always an option, especially for people who may be in an office or a noisy environment.

Creating a video with a video transcript is an effective strategy to attract both muted and unmuted audiences.

Presenting key information through creative text, graphics and subtitles allows audiences to watch the video and gain the required information with or without audio.

There is a whole other piece for marketeers to consider on how to optimise video for Google search, which starts with hosting your videos on platforms such as YouTube or Vimeo.

Whilst there is considerably more involved in capturing good video content, getting the basics right will take you on the right path.

Set the objective

In summary, set out the objective for the video in advance, the content you wish to capture and try not to get side-tracked during the shoot as this will often lead to capturing content that does not fit with your overall intention.

For further information on making smart-phone captured video content work for you, get in touch with the team in Green Acre Marketing.