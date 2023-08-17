One of the country’s largest calf exporters expects around 120,000 additional dairy calves to come on the Irish calf market next year, and has warned that “a plan to manage these extra calves is needed urgently”.

Seamus Scallan from Wicklow Calf Company, who is also the welfare chairperson of the Irish Livestock Stakeholders’ Association, said: “Where I see a problem coming very clearly is next spring.

“New regulations on the nitrates stocking rate will discourage some dairy farmers from rearing their own calves.

“As well as this, with the banning of dairy farmers sending their calves to the factory and the ban of on-farm slaughter of calves for dairy farmers, I expect we’re going to have an extra 120,000 calves coming on the market.”

He also warned: “These unsaleable calves which some dairy farmers are bringing out to marts are depressing the prices for dairy farmers who are doing a good job on their calves before sale.”

Scallan was one of a number of calf exporters and mart managers that took part in a meeting to discuss the future of the Irish calf market in Co. Laois yesterday (Tuesday, August 16).

The MEP for Ireland South, Billy Kelleher also addressed the meeting which was organised by the Irish Livestock Stakeholders’ Association, whose chair is livestock exporter Barry Logan.

Bord Bia and a number of calf export companies also attended the meeting.

Speaking to Agriland after the meeting, Scallan said: “There was a level of frustration from some of the mart managers in attendance at the meeting on the lack of policing by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) on unsalable calves which are being left at marts.

“However, it was noted by the mart managers that DAFM officials have increased their surveillance levels on this issue in recent weeks which is to be welcomed.

“There was agreeance at the meeting that the minimum age for calves being sold either for export or internally should be increased to 28 days.”

The meeting also heard that this would result in “less unsaleable calves” being left at marts as calves would be stronger with better weights at that stage.

But Scallan has warned that in the meantime, urgent action is required.

“DAFM and Teagasc need to act now and implement a plan to deal with these additional calves and not when it is too late,” he said.