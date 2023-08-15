Representatives from a number of livestock marts have met with Irish calf exporters today (Tuesday, August 15) to discuss the future of the Irish calf market.

The meeting took place in Portlaoise, Co. Laois, and was organised by the Irish Livestock Stakeholders’ Association which is chaired by livestock exporter Barry Logan with Wicklow Calf Companys’ Seamus Scallan as the chair of the welfare group.

The keynote speaker at today’s event was Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher. Representatives from marts across Ireland were in attendance at today’s meeting and the spring 2024 calf market was the key concern on the minds of mart representatives and calf exporters alike.

Attendees at the meeting also heard a presentation from a representative of the European Livestock and Meat Trades Union (UECBV), who discussed the current views in Europe on calf transportation.

The feasibility of a calf lairage near Dublin and Rosslare ports was also discussed at the meeting as well as the level of interest in chartering a ship to be used by Irish livestock exporters for sending Irish cattle outside of the EU.

A presentation on new in-lorry feeding technology for calves which is being trialled in Europe was also made at the meeting.

Mart representatives in attendance were invited to bring forward for discussion any other issues impacting their sector.

Finally, the concept of a national Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR) control programme in Ireland was discussed at the event.

The meeting comes as there remains a significant level of concern on the future of Irish calf exports to countries in mainland Europe.

Every spring, the Irish dairy calf market is hugely reliant on calf exporters buying large numbers of calves bred from the Irish dairy herd.

When calf exports are impacted even for a few days during the spring when the main Irish calving season is underway, the impact is instantly seen on calf prices at marts across Ireland.

According to the latest Bord Bia figures, over 200,000 calves have been exported from Ireland to date this year. This figure is up 36,500 head or 22% on calf export figures from the same time period last year.