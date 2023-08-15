This week’s factory quotes see some beef processors hold their price quotes at the same level as last week for prime cattle, while other processors have continued to reduce price quotes for this week.

The move by some processors to hold prices will be welcomed by farmers with finished beef cattle to sell but despite this, cattle price remains on an overall decline.

According to Bord Bia’s cattle price dashboard, in the week ending Sunday, August 6, of this year, the average Irish R3 steer price was €4.72/kg, which is a total of 9c/kg below the equivalent week of last year.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Heifers are being quoted at €4.65-4.70/kg on the grid again this week, generally speaking. Steers are being quoted at 5c/kg lower than heifers generally, with €4.60-4.65/kg on the grid available here.

Top quotes of €4.75/kg for steers and €4.80/kg for heifers remain available in the northern half of the country for in-spec cattle with carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg.

Processors that reduced quotes for this week are quoting €4.55/kg and €4.60/kg on the grid for bullocks and heifers respectively.

Supplies of cattle are continuing to edge upwards and weekly kills are expected to increase further in numbers as the grazing season draws to a close.

Cow price

While prime cattle quotes have held at some sites for this week, cow price appears to have fallen at most sites this week.

Price quotes for U-grade cows are generally ranging from €4.20-4.30/kg, with at least one outlet offering up to €4.40/kg. R-grade cows are being quoted at €4.10-4.20/kg in general.

O-grade cows are being quoted at prices ranging from €3.90-4.05/kg while P-grade cows are being quoted at prices ranging from €3.80-3.95/kg.

In the week ending Sunday, August 6, a total of 6,800 cows were slaughtered at Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) approved factories. The largest weekly cow kill this year was in the fourth week of January when 9,000 head of cows were slaughtered.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.80-4.95/kg for those grading U, with €4.70-4.85/kg available for those grading R, depending on the outlet. Bulls grading an O are being quoted at €4.50-4.65/kg and bulls grading P are being quoted at €4.40-4.55/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.60-4.65/kg on the grid.