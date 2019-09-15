Retail sales show consumers increased love for lamb in the UK – AHDB

Retail sales show consumers increased love for lamb in the UK, according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

Reports suggest that the sale of fresh and frozen lamb has grown strongly in the last three months.

Kantar data for the 12 weeks up to August 11 shows sales grew by 8.1% in volume compared to the same period last year.

This year’s gloomier summer has helped boost sales of roast cuts, which were shunned by consumers during last year’s heatwave.

AHDB beef and lamb strategy director Will Jackson said: “The increased retail sale results will be welcome news to sheep producers.”

Advertisement

Additionally, the volume of lamb purchased per buyer increased by 5% year-on-year, with the average UK household buying 1.5kg of lamb in the last quarter.

“As temperatures are cooling, there’s potential that more British shoppers will turn to hearty lamb dishes.

“And, although Love Lamb Week has drawn to a close, the September phase of our lamb marketing campaign will continue to support lamb sales in our country,” Will concluded.

According to the Red Meat Route to Market Project report, UK sheepmeat consumption is projected to increase by around 14% in a no-deal Brexit scenario, primarily driven by lower priced lamb becoming more attractive to consumers.

That said, domestic production would also experience declines, forecast to be approximately 9%.