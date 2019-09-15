Farm organisations ‘united and determined to get result’ at talks

Progress has been slow at the beef talks convened by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, according to Irish Farmers’ Association president Joe Healy.

The farm organisations met this morning to review a draft document presented by the minister.

Commenting on this, Healy said: “While the minister’s draft document goes some way to addressing some of the very serious issues facing beef farmers, the farm organisations have put forward a number of amendments that we believe will improve the situation for farmers.

The ball is now firmly back in the court of the minister and the factories to come back with a positive response to the issues we have raised.

“The farm organisations are united and determined to get a result,” he said.

It is understood that, following a meeting with the farm groups, Minister Creed was to speak with Meat Industry Ireland (MII) with a view to continuing progress.

Earlier today it was noted that a document of proposals has been written up. Proposals offered in the document include: increased bonus payments for quality assured cattle; bonuses on cattle aged over 30 months; and the establishment of a new beef task force.

Farm groups represented at the talks include the Beef Plan Movement; the Irish Farmers’ Association; the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association; the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association; the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association; Macra na Feirme; and the Independent Farmers of Ireland.