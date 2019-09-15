Farm bodies ponder proposals as beef talks continue

Farm organisations are currently pondering on a number of proposals put forward during a number of meetings held at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine throughout yesterday and last night.

Begun yesterday, Saturday, September 14, the talks lasted through the night and into this morning.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed held a number of talks yesterday with the stakeholders.

Farm groups represented at the talks include the Beef Plan Movement; the Irish Farmers’ Association; the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association; the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association; the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association; Macra na Feirme; and the Independent Farmers of Ireland.

Meat Industry Ireland also attended talks with the minister.

According to sources, a document of proposals has been written up. Proposals offered in the document include: increased bonus payments for quality assured cattle; bonuses on cattle aged over 30 months; and the establishment of a new beef task force.

This morning, RTE News reports that IFA president Joe Healy is chairing discussions on this document now.

However, RTE reports that doubts have been raised as to whether an agreement can be reached.

Talks none the less continue; stay tuned to AgriLand for further updates during the day.