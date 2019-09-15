Tillage forum: Have your say in the new CAP

Jack Nolan of the Department of Agriculture encouraged farmers at the Teagasc National Crops Forum to make submissions to the department on the new CAP.

He added that there are five weeks left on the call for submissions and that farmers should use the opportunity to have their say and inform the department of examples of farm practices that work well and help the environment.

Jack Nolan, a senior inspector, stated: “I would encourage people to make submissions; we’re looking for ideas. What works on your farm?”

The closing date for submissions is October 11 and those submissions can be sent by post or email, both of which can be seen in the box below.

Send your submissions to: [email protected] . Advertisement Alternatively, if posting your submission(s), mark it “Open call for submissions: CAP Strategic Plan – SWOT analysis” and send it to: CAP Rural Development Division, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Floor 4 Centre, Agriculture House, Kildare Street, Dublin 2 (D02 WK12).

Make the submission

Many people made suggestions on the day, but those attendees must remember that those submissions must be sent into the Department of Agriculture or they will not be included.

Environment

Speaking on what farmers might expect from the new CAP Jack stated that there will be an enhanced focus on the environment and that an “ECO scheme” is almost inevitable.

Possible changes

Jack also listed the protection of wetland and peatlands; nutrient management planning; crop rotation; and the protection of permanent grassland as areas that might see changes.

Crop rotation was one of interest to some at the tillage conference. A concern that this might not be practical on smaller farms in Ireland was expressed from the audience.