Pics: No shortage of horsepower at Fendt ‘Field Days’

The so-called ‘Fendt Field Days’ took place at Ballyboughal – just north of Dublin city – this week (September 11 and 12).

There were tractors and equipment from much of the manufacturer’s product portfolio; the only notable exceptions were the Katana self-propelled forage harvesters, the 1000 Vario series tractors and the Ideal combine harvester (though there was a smaller combine present).

One of the most eye-catching machines was a tracked Fendt 943 Vario MT (pictured above and below).

This 431hp tractor – a development of AGCO’s existing Challenger product line – was paired off with a gigantic 10m-wide Pottinger Terradisc 10001 T (pictured below). Visitors had the opportunity to operate this rig during the two-day event.

Notably the event also served as the official launch-pad for Fendt’s new-generation 900 Vario series tractors. Most notably, all models in the new 900 Vario series are fitted with “all-new”, six-cylinder (9.0L) MAN engines, which were apparently “designed for Fendt”.

At present, current 900 Vario models are powered by Deutz engines. It’s worth noting that the first-generation 900 Vario series tractors launched back in the mid-1990s were originally fitted with MAN engines.

The new line-up comprises five models – namely the 930, 933, 936, 939 and 942. Power ratings stretch from 296hp to 415hp. The 942 (pictured below) is a new model designation; the old 927 model designation has been discontinued.

At idle, the new engines run at just 650rpm. The tractors reach a top speed of 60kph at just 1,450rpm; 50kph at just 1,200rpm; and 40kph at just 950rpm. As expected, the new models are home to TA 300 Vario transmissions.

Below – for your viewing pleasure – is a gallery depicting just some of the other tractors/equipment that were present at the event.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

Stay tuned to AgriLand for an upcoming video, which was shot at this week’s ‘Fendt Field Days’.