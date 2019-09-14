Pics: No shortage of horsepower at Fendt ‘Field Days’

Pics: No shortage of horsepower at Fendt ‘Field Days’

The so-called ‘Fendt Field Days’ took place at Ballyboughal – just north of Dublin city – this week (September 11 and 12).

There were tractors and equipment from much of the manufacturer’s product portfolio; the only notable exceptions were the Katana self-propelled forage harvesters, the 1000 Vario series tractors and the Ideal combine harvester (though there was a smaller combine present).

One of the most eye-catching machines was a tracked Fendt 943 Vario MT (pictured above and below).

This 431hp tractor – a development of AGCO’s existing Challenger product line – was paired off with a gigantic 10m-wide Pottinger Terradisc 10001 T (pictured below). Visitors had the opportunity to operate this rig during the two-day event.

Notably the event also served as the official launch-pad for Fendt’s new-generation 900 Vario series tractors.  Most notably, all models in the new 900 Vario series are fitted with “all-new”, six-cylinder (9.0L) MAN engines, which were apparently “designed for Fendt”.

At present, current 900 Vario models are powered by Deutz engines. It’s worth noting that the first-generation 900 Vario series tractors launched back in the mid-1990s were originally fitted with MAN engines.

The new line-up comprises five models – namely the 930, 933, 936, 939 and 942. Power ratings stretch from 296hp to 415hp. The 942 (pictured below) is a new model designation; the old 927 model designation has been discontinued.

At idle, the new engines run at just 650rpm. The tractors reach a top speed of 60kph at just 1,450rpm; 50kph at just 1,200rpm; and 40kph at just 950rpm. As expected, the new models are home to TA 300 Vario transmissions.

Below – for your viewing pleasure – is a gallery depicting just some of the other tractors/equipment that were present at the event.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

Stay tuned to AgriLand for an upcoming video, which was shot at this week’s ‘Fendt Field Days’.

CLASSIFIED ADVERTS

Fendt
Loading Next Story