Farm groups meet with minister over proposals

Farm organisation representatives present at talks aimed at breaking the current deadlock in the beef sector have met with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed following discussions earlier today, Sunday, September 15.

Following this meeting, the minister is understood to have begun discussions with Meat Industry Ireland (MII), over gaps that remain between the farm bodies and meat processors.

The farm groups all met collaboratively together this morning and sought a meeting with the minister and his department officials.

Advertisement

According to sources, there is a fear among the farm organisations that, while proposals have been made on increased QPS payments, any gains may be lost off the base price in the next week or two, with efforts being made to prevent such an outcome from happening.

Earlier today it was noted that a document of proposals has been written up. Proposals offered in the document include: increased bonus payments for quality assured cattle; bonuses on cattle aged over 30 months; and the establishment of a new beef task force.

Farm groups represented at the talks include the Beef Plan Movement; the Irish Farmers’ Association; the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association; the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association; the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association; Macra na Feirme; and the Independent Farmers of Ireland.