This year’s Borrisoleigh Tractor Run, which will take place tomorrow (Sunday, January 14), will be dedicated in memory of one of its founders, Rory O’Dwyer, who lost his brave battle with cancer in January 2023.

The run will be a recognition of his immense contribution to charities at home and abroad. He is remembered as a larger than life character, and a driving force behind the Borrisoleigh tractor run since its inception.

The proceeds of this year’s event will go to the palliative care team in the Hospital of the Assumption in Thurles, where Rory and his family, like so many others, benefitted from the impeccable facilities and the excellent care and attention of the staff.

The route will pass by Rory’s house and his resting place, and it will also take in some of the breath-taking views from the rolling hills around the parishes of Borrisoleigh and Templederry.

Registration will begin in Bishop Quinlan Park, Borrisoleigh at 11:00a.m, with the run starting at 12:30p.m.

(L to R): The late Rory O’Dwyer and the late Fr. Matt Ryan

The initiative began in December 2017. The first run was to raise funds for the work of Fr. Matt Ryan CSSR, a locally-born and raised Redemptorist priest, who dedicated his life to working with poorer communities in northern Brazil.

It was Fr. Matt’s wish that the people of the local communities in the neighbouring parishes around Borrisoleigh and Templederry would have the opportunity to come together and enjoy a family-friendly social gathering, said Andrew Ryan of the organising committee.

The money raised was used to develop community amenities such as schools and community centres with pre-school facilities, in order to provide more opportunities for young people in northern Brazil to choose a pathway through education, and to avoid the rampant scourge and corruption of drugs gangs.

Fr. Matt passed away following an unexpected illness in November of 2019.

In 2018, and again in 2019, members of the organising committee of the Borrisoleigh tractor run joined forces with the parents council of St. Joseph’s College, the local second-level school.

These runs were dedicated to raising funds for the school to help with the provision of materials and amenities, to enhance the learning experiences of the young people from the local communities who attended the school.

“This ethos was very much in keeping with Fr. Matt Ryan’s original vision for the Borrisoleigh tractor run. It was founded as family-friendly event with a strong community focus, and the proceeds raised went towards the education of young people, an investment in the future,” said Andrew.

“There will be tea, coffee, and refreshments during registration, and all are welcome – with or without a tractor – to come and enjoy the spectacle, a cup of tea, a chat, and to share in our usual community spirit,” said Andrew.

For enquiries, contact (086) 3881539 or (087) 2875910.