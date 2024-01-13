Marts across the country since the new year have been in full swing with sheep sales returning after a short break.

While many sales across the country reported a similar trade to December, the opening sheep sale of 2024 which took place at Ennis Mart on Monday, January 8 reported a trade that was up €6-10 on pre-Christmas levels.

With just short of 300 sheep on offer at the sale, there was a small entry of cull ewes available and these were generally making €1.10-1.50/kg, but better lots made up to €1.82/kg with four ewes weighing 83kg making €151/head.

Sample lamb prices:

Seven weighing 59kg – €179 (€3.03/kg);

Eight weighing 52.5kg – €169 (€3.22/kg);

15 weighing 51kg – €161 (€3.15/kg);

12 weighing 48kg – €158 (€3.29/kg);

12 weighing 49kg – €151 (€3.08/kg).

Other sheep marts

At the sheep sale in Roscommon mart on Wednesday, January 10, there was a smaller number of sheep on offer at the weekly sale of lambs and cast ewes.

Prices for finished lambs made up to €162 while the tops for stag ewes fetched €179.

In Raphoe Mart on Monday, January 8 there was a good entry for the first sheep sale of 2024 with an improved trade around the ring and online.

Hoggets sold at:

€80 to €100 for 28-35kg;

€100 to €120 for 35-40kg;

€120 to €140 for 41-45kg;

€140 to €164 for 45-55kg.

Fat ewes sold from €60/head to €180/head.

In Dowra Mart, the sheep sale on January 5 saw over 1,600 sheep sold. 14 ram lambs at 50kg sold for €157 each.Source: Dowra Mart Ltd. 10 ewe lambs at 42kg sold for €125.50 each. Source: Dowra Mart Ltd.

The first sale of 2024 saw fat lambs remain a great trade with prices up €5-6/head.

27 lambs weighing 54kg topped out at €160.50, with 33 lambs weighing 47kg selling at €153.50 while 12 lambs weighing 46kg sold for €153.

At the first sheep sale of the year at Mountbellew Mart in Co. Galway on January 6, the sale was described as reasonably sized.

The trade for lambs remained similar to the last sale before Christmas, as did the stag ewe prices.

As has been common over the last year, there was a big demand for the heavier, fleshy lambs, while the lighter store lambs were harder sold.

Sample lamb prices:

Three ewe lambs all clean, 42.5kg, €112;

10 ewe lambs, 40.7kg, €110;

11 ewe lambs, 41.2kg, €110;

16 wether lambs, 46.5kg, €144;

Eight ram lambs, 42.1kg, €124;

10 ewe lambs, 53kg, €155;

One ram lamb, 52kg, €132;

17 ewe lambs, 48.7kg, €145.

Stag ewe prices

Eight ewes, 79.0kg, €116;

14 ewes, 84kg, €130;

12 ewes, 77.6kg, €117;

Six ewes, 80kg, €120;

12 ewes, 81.kg, €123.

Breeding ewe prices

A selection of breeding ewes at the sale carrying twins and singles made €150.