The much heralded dairy inter-breed championship at Armagh Show 2023 was won by an elite red and white Holstein cow.

The animal in question, Derrymore Julandy Sheila Red, calved for the second time two months ago. She is currently giving 60L of milk/day.

The winning connections are Noel and Paulene McCorry, who farm on the outskirts of Lurgan.

The milking group within their Derrymore herd comprises 200 cows – all red and white.

“We purchased our first red and white cow almost 25 years ago,” Paulene explained.

“And we have built numbers up ever since. Up to now we would have been very much in the minority, as breeders of red and white Holsteins.

“But demand is now growing. The bottom line is they milk extremely well and are very easily managed.” The dairy inter-breed champion at Armagh Show 2023

Judging the dairy classes at this year’s Armagh Show 2023 was Mark Nutsford, from Cheshire. Milking 200 cows himself, he was very impressed with the dairy cattle turnout for the event.

But he is also conscious that all dairy farmers are losing significant amounts of money at the present time.

“Farmgate milk prices reached 50p/Lfor five months last year. Since then, they have fallen back significantly,” he said.

“In my case, it costs 40p to produce 1L of milk. On that basis, I would estimate that most dairy farmers in the UK are currently receiving prices that are 10p below break even.

“This is not a sustainable situation. The reality is that farmers need to be getting 50p+ per litre for their milk.”

Nutsford also believes that the dairy sector has a tremendously positive story to tell, where climate change is concerned.

“My farm is currently carbon neutral. This is because the trees, hedges and crops growing on the farm sequester large quantities of carbon dioxide,” he said.

“This is a good news story, which consumers must learn more about.”

Armagh Show winners

Meanwhile, in the cattle rings, judging went on well into the afternoon. The beef inter-breed championship was won by the Muholland family, from Aghalee, with a very fancy Limousing heifer: Deerpark Shakira.

Beef inter-breed judge, Andrew Patterson, described his champion as a tremendous example of the Limousin breed. The beef inter-breed champion at Armagh Show 2023

“She has everything: Great length, style and truly excellent hindquarters,” he said.

Shakira is a daughter of the elite Limousin sire, Wilodge Vantastic. Seven days earlier, she won the Limousin championship at Lurgan Shiow. This followed a good outing at Balmoral 2023.

But, as Andrew Patterson went on to point out, it was a very closely run affair.

“My reserve champion is a very special Limousin heifer,” he said.

The animal in question is Ballinalare Farm Nikita.

Bred and exhibited by Alan and Joe Wilson, from Rathfriland in Co. Down, she looked an absolute picture in the show ring.

Nikita was sired by the elite Simmental bull: Saltire Impressive.

“He’s an amazing bull,” Joe Wilson commented.

“Buying a selection of his straws was one of the best investments we ever made.”