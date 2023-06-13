There is a projected loss of 10,600 farm and related workers between 2022 and 2035, according to a recent report by the European Centre for Development of Vocational Training.

The report was cited at the National Economic Dialogue yesterday (Monday, June 12) and highlighted by Macra.

The theme of the eighth National Economic Dialogue was “economy in 2030 enabling a sustainable future for all.”

Macra was in attendance to “represent rural youth” and put forward the budgetary requirements needed to “secure the future of rural Ireland and its inhabitants”.

National Economic Dialogue

Macra president Elaine Houlihan, chair of agricultural affairs, Liam Hanrahan, and chief executive officer (CEO) Mick Curran, represented Macra at the event in three separate breakout sessions.

The breakout sessions included: Moving to a sustainable food system; leveraging digital in the future of work and employment service delivery; charting a sustainable path towards achieving our national climate action objectives.

In the leveraging digital in the future of work and employment service delivery breakout session, the report’s findings for farm workers were discussed.

Future for farm workers

Houlihan said: “Macra seeks clarity as to where the government sees the future of jobs in the agricultural sector in the coming years.

“I welcome the several signals emanating from government about the importance of youth and the possibility of a farming succession scheme; this is an issue that Macra has been lobbying on for several years, it is heartening to see traction.”

During another breakout session, ‘charting a sustainable path towards achieving our national climate action objectives’, Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications and Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan spoke about the report.

He said he was confident about the creation of thousands of new jobs in the agricultural and farm related services area.

Other ministers in attendance included: Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath; Minister for Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery, and Reform, Paschal Donohoe; Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney; and Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris.