A public consultation on the draft Hen Harrier Threat Response Plan has been launched today (Friday, January 12), and is now open for submissions.

The Hen Harrier is a territorial ground-nesting bird of prey that has seen significant declines in recent years. It typically breeds in open upland bog and heather moorland.

The draft plan identifies actions to address and reverse the key threats and pressures on the bird, arising from the agricultural, forestry and wind energy development sectors.

The identified actions are particularly targeted at Hen Harrier Special Protection Areas (SPAs), comprising six breeding and two wintering Hen Harrier SPAs.

Submissions on the draft plan may be made by email or by post to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) until Wednesday, February 14.

Hen Harrier

Hen Harrier numbers are down to somewhere between 85 and 106 breeding pairs, Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan said.

The population has declined both in the SPAs that were designated for its protection in 2007 under the EU Birds Directive, as well as in the wider countryside.

The Hen Harrier typically forages over ground that is rich in prey (medium and small-sized birds, small mammals), such as grasslands and winter stubble.

Juvenile survival over winter is poor and recruitment into the breeding population is thus lower than needed to maintain a stable population, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan

“This extraordinary bird, which is known as ‘the Skydancer’ for its acrobatic courtship displays, has been struggling to survive in Irish landscapes,” Minister Noonan said launching the consultation.

The draft plan is part of the state’s obligations to address threats to species listed on the Birds Directive and will contribute to Ireland’s delivery of the EU Biodiversity Strategy.