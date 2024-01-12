Community groups across Ireland can now apply for funding from a pot worth €27 million to work with their local authority to scale up local climate action.

This funding allocation for climate action is one of the largest of its kind and is earmarked for local organisations working to build low-carbon communities.

Community projects of a small scale requiring less than €20,000 will be supported, as well as larger-scale projects worth up to €100,000 that will run over an 18-month period.

Projects selected for funding will have to contribute to national climate and energy targets across the following five themes:

Community energy;

Travel;

Food and waste;

Shopping and recycling; and

Local climate and environmental action.

The €27 million funding pot for climate action was launched my Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan earlier this week.

Advertisement

“It is clear that local communities are the real drivers of creative and inclusive climate action across Ireland,” Minister Ryan said speaking at the launch.

Local climate action

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications encourages applications from as wide a range of eligible community or voluntary groups as possible.

Almost every local authority is currently accepting applications under the Community Climate Action Programme (CCAP), a department spokesperson said.

The programme will also enable communities to work together across the island of Ireland to help reach common climate targets, both north and south, Minister Ryan said.

The fund comprises the national Climate Action Fund allocation of €24 million and an allocation of €3 million provided by the government’s Shared Island Fund.

Advertisement

Every local authority will receive an allocation from the €24 million from the Climate Action Fund, and can apply for funding from the €3 million from the Shared Ireland Fund.

Local authorities

All local authorities have a dedicated Community Climate Action Officer (CCAO) who will assist interested groups with their applications and provide guidance.

In general, applications will close at the end of February/early March and any interested group should contact their local authority and ask to speak to the CCAO.

Cork City Council ran their call for applications in 2023 and are therefore no longer accepting applications, according to a department spokesperson.

Waterford City and County Council opened their applications in November and have indicated that their applications will close on Friday, January 19, the spokesperson said.