The Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society has announced the details of its ‘Breed a Roan Scheme’ for 2024.

The initiative titled ‘Breed A Roan 2.0’ is a follow on from the scheme ran by the society last year and will see the distribution of artificial insemination (AI) straws from sires Glann Jenson SH9367 and Doon Giorgio SH2360.

The society is welcoming applications from suckler farmers seeking to use Beef Shorthorn in their enterprise to apply.

A maximum of five AI straws will be made available to each successful applicant and qualifying farmers will be supplied with the AI straws free of charge.

The straws will be available to use on Limousin and Limousin-cross (LM and LMX) cows only and will not be available for use on heifers.

The cattle breed society has said it expects demand for the initiative to be high and advised cattle breeders interested in getting involved, to apply without delay.

The scheme is only available in the Republic of Ireland and AI straws must be used in the 2024 breeding season.

Applicants must answer a number of qualifying questions and should be willing to give feedback in 2025, when calves are on the ground.

The closing date for applications is Friday, May 10.

Straws will be provided free of charge to the successful applicants on a first-come first-served basis and will be delivered to to the herds’ AI technician or farm flask.

According to the society: “More and more farmers are becoming aware of the benefits of Shorthorn genetics in their herds.

“From their super maternal qualities to their much sought-after roan colouring, Shorthorn cattle have made huge progress in the last number of years in showcasing their commercial attributes.

“Shorthorn-sired animals are also eligible for bonus payments under the Shorthorn Marketing Company’s beef scheme.”