The Irish Shorthorn Society has today (Monday, May 22) announced that it will supply farmers with free artificial insemination (AI) straws as part of a new initiative.

This initiative has been titled the ‘Breed a Roan Scheme’ and will see the cattle breed society distribute AI straws from Shorthorn bulls to farmers across the Republic of Ireland.

Speaking to Agriland following the announcement, the Irish Shorthorn Society’s breed secretary Joanne Bowers said there will be a total of 530 AI straws available under the scheme.

Three of the bulls are from the AI company Bull Bank, one bull is owned by Eurogene and one bull is owned by Bova AI.

The AI straws will be avaliable from the following five sires:

Doon Giorgio;

Doon Jupiter;

Doon Jeremiah;

Glann Jenson;

Craigfaddock Parnassus.

The beef Shorthorn AI straws will be available to both suckler and dairy farmers as well as pedigree breeders.

The gallery below shows images of the five sires with their names and AI codes attached: Craigfaddock Parnassus (SH8703) Glann Jenson (SH9367) Doon Giorgio (SH2360) Doon Jupiter (SH4929) Doon Jeremiah (SH4932)

“More and more farmers are becoming aware of the benefits of Shorthorn genetics in their herds,” the society said.

“From their super maternal qualities, to the much sought-after roan colouring, Shorthorn cattle have made huge progress in the last number of years in showcasing their commercial attributes.

“Shorthorn-sired animals are also eligible for bonus payments under the Shorthorn Marketing Company’s beef scheme.”

Shorthorn straws

According to the Irish Shorthorn Society, farmers seeking to use the breed in their enterprise are welcome to apply for up to five free straws from the panel above.

The society explained that the straws will be provided free of charge to successful applicants on a first come, first served basis, and will be delivered to their AI technician or farm flask.

With demand expected to be high, interested farmers are asked to apply as quickly as possible.

For more information, farmers can contact the society’s breed secretary, Joanne Bowers, or Jude Benson.

The scheme is only available to farmers in the Republic of Ireland but exceptions can be made for fully paid up members in Northern Ireland.

Straws must be used within the 2023 breeding season and breeders will be asked for follow up information once the calves are on the ground.