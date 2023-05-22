Donegal Macra is hosting an event this Friday (May 26) to discuss the future of farming.

It will be discussing land mobility; succession; inheritance; and exploring farm options.

Succession has been regularly highlighted within rural communities; an Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) report found that 69% of farm families have yet to identify a successor for their farm.

Caoimhe Cusack Smith, chairperson of Donegal Macra said: “The event is all about giving people informed choices on how to explore their farming options.

“There will be plenty of opportunity for members to ask questions on the night and access the support they may be in need of.”

The event will have two key speakers. Mick Larkin of the Land Mobility Service will be one of those speakers.

According to the Land Mobility Service, Larkin “has a vast experience in leadership and interpersonal skills, dealing in a professional and courteous manner with people through his previous roles as a Training Development Officer with Macra”.

Fellow speaker Joe Lambe is from Irish Farm Accounts Co-operative (IFCA), which believes that “making a farm succession plan doesn’t mean you’re getting ready to give up farming”.

“It’s simply about having a proactive conversation with those who’ll be affected,” it said, adding that by starting early, you can “avoid the major pitfalls”, from family conflict to unnecessary tax bills.

The event is being held at Letterkenny community centre, Co. Donegal at 8:00p.m.

