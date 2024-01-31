Cork County Council has invited members of the public today (Wednesday, January 31), to have their say on early-stage plans for two new greenway projects in Co. Cork.

Public consultations for both the Skibbereen sections of the West Cork Greenway and the Cork to Kinsale Greenway are now open for submissions.

For the West Cork Greenway, it is proposed that all routes will originate in Skibbereen and connect to the communities of Baltimore, Schull and Drimoleague.

For the Cork to Kinsale Greenway, it is proposed to develop a suitable route creating connectivity between Cork city and Kinsale, the council said.

This would link two important tourist destinations, while acting as an active travel route for local communities and an alternative to commuting by car.

Cork greenway projects

However, both greenway projects are at phase one concept and feasibility stage, according to Cork County Council.

This involves the development of the study area and investigating the constraints within the study area to examine project feasibility and optioneering of the proposed route.

These consultations are designed to invite feedback on the study area, the constraints and opportunities located within and any other features that should be considered.

The projects are funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII) greenway programme and will follow the code of best practice for national and regional greenways.

Public consultations

The first public consultation for the West Cork Greenway – Skibbereen sections will be online until Friday, February 23, 2024, on the dedicated greenway website.

The first public consultation for the Cork Kinsale Greenway will be online until Thursday, February 29, 2024, on the dedicated greenway website.

In-person events will also be held from 2:00p.m to 8:00p.m at the Viaduct Restaurant on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, and in Kinsale Library on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Information will also be available at Kinsale Library during the consultation period. Submissions can also be made by post to Greenways, Cork National Roads Office, Richmond, Glanmire, Cork, T45 WA44.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn is encouraging communities to get involved and have their say on the first step in these exciting projects for Cork.

“We encourage feedback and input to ensure these greenways align with the needs of residents and businesses in the area.

“Our common goal is to provide greenways that are sustainable, accessible, safe, and attractive for locals and visitors alike,” Cllr. O’Flynn said.