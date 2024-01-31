The European Union is set to review and strengthen the existing marketing standards applicable to evaporated milk, honey, fruit juices and jams.

It follows an agreement reached today (Wednesday, January 31) by the European Parliament and the European Council.

The so-called “breakfast directives” lay down common rules on the composition, sales names, labelling and presentation of these products.

This aims to ensure the free movement of the products within the EU internal market, along with helping consumers to make informed choices.

Milk

The revised directives agreed upon by the co-legislators will introduce simplified labelling for evaporated milk.

The distinction between “evaporated” and “condensed” milk will be removed, in line with the international food standards, while lactose-free dehydrated milk will also be authorised.

The directives will increase of the minimum fruit content in jams from 350 to 450g/kg and in “extra-jams” from 450 to 500g/kg to improve quality and reduce sugar content.

Member states will be allowed to authorise the term ‘marmalade’ as a synonym of ‘jam’, to take into account of the name commonly used for these products. The term “marmalade” was authorised until now only for citrus jams.

The countries of origin in honey blends will have to appear on the label in descending order with the percentage share of each origin.

A platform is also being set up to advise the EU Commission on a uniform method to trace the origin of honey and to ensure that it has not been overheated.

The commission said that this will “limit fraudulent practices and increase the transparency of the food chain”.

The directives allow for three new categories in fruit juices: reduced-sugar fruit juice; reduced-sugar fruit juice from concentrate and concentrated reduced-sugar fruit juice.

This will allow consumers to choose juices with at least 30% less sugar.

The co-legislators have also given a mandate to the commission to assess, within the coming three years, the ways to inform consumers about the origin of the fruits used in the production of juices and jams.

The political agreement reached by the European Parliament, Council and Commission is now subject to formal approval by the co-legislators.

If adopted, member states will have 18 months to transpose the new provisions into national law.

Commenting on the directives, EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said: “In updating our marketing standards and norms, we have not only strengthened our existing rules but also bolstered European production and consumer benefits.

“Our commitment to clearer origin labelling, reduced sugar content, and increased fruit content reflects our dedication to promoting informed choices.

“With the new rules we can limit fraudulent practices and have a more transparent food chain benefiting European producers,” he said.