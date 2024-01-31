Over 20 farmers gathered with their tractors in Co. Waterford last night (Tuesday, January 30) in “a show of solidarity” with ongoing protests by farmers across Europe.

Demonstrations have taken place in France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and elsewhere in recent weeks.

It comes as farmers vent their frustrations over European Union environmental policies, rising costs and cheap food imports.

Roads, airports and ports have been blocked as bales of hay, manure and tyres were set on fire in some areas.

Mark Connors from the Kilmacthomas branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) told Agriland that some farmers began discussing how to show their support for European farmers around lunchtime yesterday.

A convoy of around 20 tractors gathered at 8:00p.m on the bridge over the N25, which is the national route between Waterford and Cork, before later driving through Kilmacthomas.

“We put the lights and the beacons on as a show of solidarity with our colleagues in the European Union that like ourselves are being legislated out of business,” Connors said. Video Source: Peter Phelan

Connors, who is part of the IFA Environment Committee, said that there has been around 30 measures introduced under the Nitrates Directive over the past two years “that have drastically affected our businesses”.

“We, as frontline environmentalists, would be a little bit concerned are a lot of these measures going to have a meaningful impact on water quality? We think not.

“All these measures have seriously impacted farm families. We’re in a position where the goalposts are constantly moving, and that to us is unfair in the industry. So like our European colleagues, we are hurting so that’s why we did that,” he said. Farmers gathered on the bridge over the N25 in a show of solidarity. Image Source: Peter Phelan

Connors believes that the concerns of farmers which have been raised with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue “on numerous occasions” are not being listened to.

He also feels that there is a disconnect between the EU institutions and farmers on the ground.

“There are people making careers out of an agenda here. Is that agenda, improving things, or is it just creating a space for them to set out their stall?” he asked. Tractors gathered on the bridge over the N25. Image Source: Peter Phelan

Connors stressed that last night’s event was not a protest and there are currently no plans for a repeat event.

“I wouldn’t be advocating that every farmer gets into their tractor and drives to Dublin. We need to steady ourselves here and we need to just be rational about the whole thing.

“In order to get anywhere we have to do it collectively. We’ve a good, rational, effective farm organisation, and the IFA will make that call if it is required to escalate that.

“In order for us to be effective and to be focused, we need unity and and therefore we might voice our concerns that we’d like to do something but ultimately we will take our direction from IFA about this,” he said.

