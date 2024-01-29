French farmers will begin blocking main highways in Paris today (Monday, January 29), as agricultural protests continue, according to the National Federation of Agricultural Holders’ Unions (FNSEA).

The FNSEA and the Jeunes Agricultueurs (Young Farmers) plan to start their “siege” on the capitol at around 2:00p.m (1:00p.m Irish time).

Farmers have used tractors, trucks and tyres across France to block roads. Photo source: Facebook FNSEA

Under the instruction of French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, security forces are controlling access to Rungis International Market and Paris airports to prevent any overflow beyond blockages by French farmers.

France is the European Union’s biggest agricultural producer and Rungis supplies the capitol with fresh food.

Speaking on French radio, president of FNSEA, Arnaud Rousseau said that the aim of the protest is not to block French, but to feed them. Conformément aux instructions de @GDarmanin et sous l'autorité de @prefpolice, des forces de @Interieur_gouv contrôlent les accès de Rungis.



This follows as French prime minister, Gabriel Attal, visited a farm on Sunday in the central region of Indre-et-Loire.

Prime minister Attal had asked farm representatives to send proposals for the sector to government.

He said that there would be an end to gradual increases in taxation.

The FNSEA stated that generational renewal was not raised by the prime minister.

Also on Sunday, videos circulated on social media of two climate activists throwing soup at the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris, wearing shirts with the words “FOOD RIPOSTE”.

Farming protests have also been taking place in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and eastern Europe.

Tomorrow, Tuesday January 30, a national mobilisation will take place throughout Italy, according to the European Milk Board.

Italian producers want to reach a reform of the Green Deal as well as an end of dumping practices on foodstuffs.