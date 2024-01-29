The total area of Sitka spruce that was planted in 2023 was the lowest in a gradual year-on-year decline that began seven years ago, according to figures provided by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The coniferous species accounted for just 38% of the total area of forestry planted in Ireland last year.

Co. Waterford Independent TD Deputy Matt Shanahan asked the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to provide the figures of the net area of Sitka spruce afforestation in Ireland each year from 2010 to 2023.

Minister McConalogue said: “My department is addressing the previous decrease in overall afforestation levels, (including that of Sitka spruce).

“My department has also addressed the licensing issues which were previously impacting on recent planting levels.

“We now have a diverse forestry programme in place which offers farmers and other landowners an attractive and viable land use option, with 15 year premiums for non-farmers and 20 year premiums for farmers,” Minister McConalogue added. Species Area of Sitka spruce planted (ha) Total area planted (ha) Sitka spruce % of total area planted 2010 3,267.30 8,314 39% 2011 3,200.10 6,653 48% 2012 3,576.00 6,652 54% 2013 3,902.70 6,252 62% 2014 3,992.10 6,156 65% 2015 4,230.80 6,293 67% 2016 4,554.20 6,500 70% 2017 3,854.60 5,536 70% 2018 2,644.40 4,025 66% 2019 2,377.40 3,866 61% 2020 1,422.20 2,434 58% 2021 1,018.00 2,016 50% 2022 1,116.40 2,273 49% 2023 635.58 1,651 38% Total 39,791.78 6,8621 58% Source: DAFM

With Sitka spruce accounting for a total of 58% of the total area planted since 2010, 2023 was a year that accounted for a reduced level of the planting of the coniferous species.

The total area of forestry planted in Ireland has been in a gradual decline since 2016, when 6,500ha was planted, to reduce to an area in 2023 of just 1,651ha.

Sitka spruce plots

Forestry sales have reached an “all time high”, with year on year increases between 15-25%, according to Tradeforus Forestry Ltd.

Typical prices for bare land are between €7,000 and €8,500/ac depending on location, access, land quality and plot size, according to the business.

Premium plots of Sitka Spruce, depending on age are being sold for up to €10,000/ac.

Smaller plots or poorer site values are for as low as €3,500 to €5,000/ac.

Office and auction manager Lorraine Woulfe said that “there is real interest in forestry investment at present”.

She said that investments are coming from institutional forestry investment funds, semi state companies and farmers.

Almost 23,000 landowners’ own forestry in Ireland now, according to Woulfe, and while buyers are mainly interested in commercial conifer plantations, more recently there has been an upsurge of people interested in buying broadleaf plantations.