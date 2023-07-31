The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is investigating the theft of 12 sheep in Co. Fermanagh.

The PSNI has appealed to the public for any information in connection with the theft which was reported to have occurred in the area of Tullynincrin Road or Ferney Road Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh.

The theft is understood to have happened between the hours of 2:00p.m on Friday afternoon (July 28) and 11:00a.m on Saturday morning (July, 29).

The PSNI has asked anyone who was in the area and may have seen sheep being moved or anything suspicious to get in with information about this incident and quote the reference CC1224 30/07/23.

Meanwhile the PSNI in Fermanagh and Omagh are also continuing their investigation into a theft in the vicinity of Nutfield Road, Brookeborough earlier this month.

The items taken included a Green John Deere 6620 bonnet, two red Honda Petrol generators, a larger Honda generator on wheels, JCB brackets and a battery powered fuel pump.

The police have asked any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to get in contact.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has also urged farmers to be “extra vigilant” when it comes to the threat of rural thefts after reports of GPS equipment stolen on four different Northern Ireland farms recently.

The thefts happened on farms in Ballymoney and Glenavy in Co. Antrim and Loughgall and Tandragee in Co. Armagh.

Farm theft

One black Limousin cow, two Charolais heifers and one black heifer have also been reported stolen from a farm in Cargaghoge, Co. Monaghan recently.

Farmer, Peter McNally, first noticed the cattle were missing from his land on Tuesday (July 11) at 8:00p.m.

McNally told Agriland that he tried to look for the cattle himself, and then reported the incident to gardaí on the Thursday (July 13).

The location of the field is approximately half a mile from McNally’s home.

He believes that the cattle were stolen due to markings left behind. The field next to where the cattle were located was mowed and McNally said this made the markings easier to identify.

A post was broken near that silage field and two calves, a cow, a bull, and a springer were left behind in that spot.

McNally said there is usually a gate, which has “grass growing over it and hasn’t been touched for two years”, but was moved during the same period.

From markings, he said it then looks like the cattle were then taken out on to the road.