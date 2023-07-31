A farmer from Co. Tyrone has set a new record after sheering 858 lambs in a mammoth nine-hour solo sheep-shearing challenge.

In a grueling and intense record-breaking event, Tom Perry from Strabane in Co. Tyrone shattered a former record previously held by Co. Fermanagh’s Stanley Allingham.

It was a nail biting run up in the ‘Irish 9 Hour Lamb Shearing Record Attempt’ before Perry clinched the record title at 3:21p.m precisely on Saturday (July 29).

Hundreds of people came along to witness the shearing marathon, held on the farm of the Hoy family, near Templepatrick in Co. Down.

To set a new record Perry had been set the task of shearing a lamb every 45 seconds in a strict nine-hour period.

The audience, both at the event in Templepatrick and online, watched in anticipation as Perry pushed the number up to 708 lambs shorn, then 40 seconds later, lamb number 709 was pushed down the chute.

But he kept going and went on to shear 858 lambs within the allotted nine-hour period.

An Irish record in the bag: Tom Perry and members of his backroom team

It is a new record that will take a lot of beating, particularly in light of Perry’s determination to clinch the title.

He started his record breaking attempt on the day at 5:00a.m.

His push for glory was divided up into five separate runs: 5:00a.m to 7:00a.m; 8:00a.m to 9:45a.m; 10:15a.m to 12:00p.m; 1:00p.m to 2:45p.m and 3:15p.m to 5:00p.m.

The audience in Templepatrick and online were clearly impressed by the staggering level of shearing performance achieved by the Strabane man throughout the day as he delivered Run 1 – 193 lambs; Run 2 – 167 lambs; Run 3 – 176 lambs; Run 4 – 163 lambs and Run 5 – 159 lambs.

Figures shows that across the allotted nine hours, Perry managed to shear a lamb every 38 seconds.

The first person to congratulate him on his record-breaking feat was former title holder, Stanley Allingham.

Sheep shearing

Both men have spent large periods of their lives travelling the world as professional shearers.

They highlighted how instrumental shearing courses provided by Ulster Wool, have been to furthering the skills of many sheep shearers and why the commitment by the farmer-owned cooperative to developing these skills is important.

Perry and the entire team behind the ‘Irish 9 Hour Lamb Shearing Record Attempt’ have spent months preparing and putting preparations in place for the event. (L-R) India Clarke, from the Falkland Islands and Chloe Ransfiled, from New Zealand, who cleared the wool from the stage throughout the record-breaking attempt

He personally began his build up to the record attempt 11 months ago with his training regime.

But the support of many local farmers, who supplied the animals for the event, was vital to its success including that of the Hoy family.

The day before the event a full inspection of all of the lambs to be used in the event was also conducted.

Perry, who is a former College of Agriculture, Food and rural Enterprise (CAFRE) student, has built up a close relationship with members of the Hoy family over many years which was why the record breaking attempt was held at their farm.

All proceeds generated from the record breaking event will go to Rural Support in Northern Ireland.

The charity provides impartial guidance for farmers and farm family members in support of their “farm business and personal well-being”.