One black Limousin cow, two Charolais heifers and one black heifer have been reported stolen from a farm in Cargaghoge, Co. Monaghan.

The farmer, Peter McNally, first noticed the cattle were missing from his land last Tuesday (July 11) at 8:00p.m.

McNally told Agriland that he tried to look for the cattle himself, and then reported the incident to gardaí on the Thursday (July 13).

He has since been asking neighbours and has also informed the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

He has issued an appeal on Facebook for anyone with further information to get in contact with him, and has also offered a reward of €1,000 for anyone who finds the cattle.

Stolen

The location of the field is approximately half a mile from McNally’s home.

He believes that the cattle were stolen due to markings left behind. The field next to where the cattle were located was mowed and McNally said this made the markings easier to identify.

A post was broken near that silage field and two calves, a cow, a bull, and a springer were left behind in that spot.

McNally said there is usually a gate, which has “grass growing over it and hasn’t been touched for two years”, but was moved during the same period.

From markings, he said it then looks like the cattle were then taken out on to the road.

McNally told Agriland that gardaí were told about the incident “multiple times now”, but have not visited his land yet.

He said there was also a tractor stolen from Shercock, Co. Cavan football pitch only three or four months previously. The tractor was from Cargaghoge too, right next to his land.