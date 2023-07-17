EU beef production is forecasted to decrease by 2% in 2023, according to a recent report published by the EU.

The decrease has been caused by what the report said is “a structural adjustment in the beef and dairy sector”.

So far in 2023, the production of beef in the EU has seen a drop, with a 3.7% decline in quarter one (Q1) 2023, mainly due to a significant decrease of slaughterings in Italy.

EU beef production

The findings were published by the European Commission in the latest edition of the Short-term Outlook Report for EU Agricultural Markets, which presents the latest trends and prospects for agricultural markets.

Despite an increase of 5% for EU live exports, which are benefitting in particular from the opening of the Turkish market, gross indigenous production is expected to decline by 1.8% in 2023.

Advertisement

The lower beef supply continues supporting EU beef producer prices which were 5% lower in June than their January peak.

EU beef exports could be down 5% in 2023, as the EU has been facing more competition in high-value markets, according to the report.

The consumption of beef in the EU is expected to be 1.7% lower than last year, with the EU per capita consumption expected to be 10kg.



EU meat production

EU pigmeat production in 2023 is projected to decrease by 5.5%, owing to a smaller breeding herd as well as African Swine Fever.

In Q1 2023, EU pigmeat production went down 7.7%, with EU exports predicted to fall by 12% this year.

Advertisement

Poultry production in 2023 has been estimated to increase by 2.4%, but EU poultry exports will lower by 3%, due to the EU losing shares in main export markets and the impact of avian influenza (bird flu).

The EU will increase imports from countries including Brazil and Ukraine, with the total rise in imports expected to reach 18%.

Sheepmeat

EU sheepmeat production is expected to decline in 2023 by 1.5%, with a decreasing EU herd owing to the decrease.

Exports of sheepmeat from the EU are forecasted to drop by 5% in 2023, as it is impacted by strong price competition and lower domestic production.

Imports to the EU are expected to rise by 12% in 2023, with the traditional suppliers of the UK and New Zealand the main source of the imports.

Overall consumption of sheepmeat has been forecasted to increase 1.4% per capita, as despite being the most expensive type of meat, it is favoured by consumers due to its cultural and religious positioning.