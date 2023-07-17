Co. Down cereal grower Allan Chambers has confirmed that 90% of Northern Ireland’s winter barley crop has yet to be harvested.

“All of these crops are ready for the combine; the weather is the big issue,” he told Agriland.

“There is not one dry day forecast between now and the end of the month. So it’s going to be a snatch and grab project for those growers impacted.”

In his own case, Allan has 60% of this year’s winter barley crops now in store.

“We opted for a number of six-row hybrid varieties last autumn. As a result, they ripened before the heavy rain arrived,” he explained.

“To date, our barley crops have been averaging 3.5t/ac at around 15% moisture. Given the recent rains, moisture contents will have risen to around 17%.”

Where straw is concerned, Allan has managed to get the baler operating around the headlands of fields.

“The rest of the straw is still lying. But it is not taking any hurt,” he commented.

The Seaforde-based farmer believes that straw prices will be strong over the coming months.

He bases this assumption on the reduction in the overall Irish cereal acreage this year, and impact of the Straw Incorporation Measure, south of the border.

Winter barley and other crops

In addition to winter barley, Allan grows winter wheat and forage maize.

“The wheat is looking well at the present time. There is no sign of lodging at all. It won’t be a record year for wheat. But, assuming we get a decent harvest window, crops will perform well enough,” he said.

“Our maize looks fantastic. Plants are currently averaging 6’6in in height and are coming into flower.

“I used the new biodegradable plastic for three reasons – it is better for the environment; it holds out the promise of higher yields; and to be honest, stocks of the older films are no longer available.

“Our maize got the heat when required. The rain has arrived now, which is also good news.

“It’s still early days. But the claims of the new plastic films delivering higher yields look to be holding up.”

Turning to other issues, Allan has noted that a significant number of oat crops have lodged, following the heavy rains of recent days.

“In a dry year, this would not be an issue. But lodging could be real yield-robber, if the weather remains changeable,” he said.