The president of the European Commission and the Brazilian president have reaffirmed their commitment to ratify the EU-Mercosur trade deal “as soon as possible”.

The comments were made as the first summit between the EU and Latin American and Caribbean countries (EU-CELAC) begins in Brussels today (Monday, July 17).

The controversial deal was agreed in 2019 but its ratification has been stalled due to concerns raised by member states, including Ireland.

These concerns include deforestation in Brazil, the potential impact of imports on the EU beef market and the imposition of stricter standards on EU farmers compared to primary producers in the Mercosur countries of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The EU-Mercosur deal would allow for an additional 99,000t of beef from the South America trade association to enter the EU tariff-free.

Earlier this year, the EU sent a letter to the Mercosur countries seeking more commitments on sustainability and climate change.

Mercosur

The president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen welcomed “Brazil’s re-emergence as a major actor on the global stage” following the election of Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

“It is timely, and it is already giving positive momentum to the strategic partnership between our two regions.

“We want to work hard hand in hand with you to address the biggest challenges of our time,” she said. A pleasure to receive @LulaOficial in Brussels.



Brazil’s reemergence on the global stage is timely.



Let’s partner to fight climate change and build greener, fairer societies with #GlobalGateway



And, crucially, let’s get EU-MERCOSUL done.

https://t.co/5OCjabfV4C— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 17, 2023

“We want to discuss today how to connect further our people; how to connect further our businesses; how to de-risk, strengthen and diversify our supply chains; and how to modernise our economies in ways that reduce inequalities and benefit all,” she said.

President von der Leyen added that “all of this is within reach” if both sides get the EU-Mercosur agreement “across the finish line”.

“Our ambition is to settle any remaining differences as soon as possible, so that we can conclude this agreement. We want to be a partner that has with you a win-win agreement of which both sides benefit.”

The EU has also confirmed that it will “invest strongly” in Latin America and the Caribbean “in a way that benefits local communities and creates good jobs”.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

President Lula stated that it was his intention to have the EU-Mercosur deal concluded by the end of the year.

He said that Brazil wanted to strengthen its discussions with the EU in relation to industrial growth and development and the climate change issue.

The president restated Brazil’s commitment to end deforestation in the Amazon rainforest by 2030.