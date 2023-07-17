Meat processor Kepak Group is inviting farmers and other interested parties to a sustainability farm walk and information evening on a family sheep and suckler farm near Athleague, Co. Roscommon next week.

The event will take place on the farm of Kepak suppliers William and James Fitzmaurice on their family farm in Lisnasillagh on Thursday of next week (July 27).

It will focus on environmental, social, and economic issues facing farmers, and will put a particular focus on farmer health and well-being.

According to Kepak, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a range of industry experts including Philip O’Connor and Tommy Fallon from IFAC; Barry Caslin, energy and rural development specialist with Teagasc; Laura Tully, founder of the Fit Farmers programme; Thomas Cassidy of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA); Dr. Thomas Moloney of DFL Seeds; and host farmer William Fitzmaurice.

Kepak said that the speakers will provide farmers with insight, advice, and support on how they can keep their farm sustainable into the future, covering topics such as energy efficiency, soil health, financial management, and stress control.

Speaking ahead of the event, Jonathan Forbes, agriculture director for Kepak, commented: “The farm walk will provide farmers with a great opportunity to learn more about the key sustainability practices they can implement on their farm to ensure it is sustainable and resilient for generations to come.

“We look forward to welcoming farmers to the walk so they can gain real tips from experts on how they can look after their health, while maintaining a sustainable farm business,” Forbes added.

Farmer William Fitzmaurice said he looked forward to welcoming the local farming community to their farm.

He commented: “Sustainability is a real focus for us. In recent years we have been incorporating multi-species swards into our grazing system and this will be displayed as part of our overall paddock grazing system on the evening.”