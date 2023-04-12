Flying Irish calves to market destinations in mainland Europe is “prohibitively expensive” according to the the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ryanair, Michael O’Leary.

He believes flying calves to Europe is not a viable option and told Agriland that Ryanair would not be interesting in pursuing this.

According to O’Leary he is solely focused on his current business proposition.

“We’re a passenger airline and this year the fleet will be about 550 aircraft.

“We fill those full of humans, I’m afraid we don’t have the time or we don’t have the resources for calves,” he said.

The owner of the Gigginstown House pedigree Angus Herd did acknowledge that Ireland needs a live export option.

Advertisement

However he believes that flying calves to mainland Europe would be too expensive to justify.

“It’s going to be very difficult to explain how you’re flying calves, I flew the original 20 heifers for this herd in from Canada 25 years ago and I’m probably still paying for the cost of them flights.”

“I think it’s going to be prohibitively expensive,” he added.

O’Leary has emphasised that calf welfare is an issue that needs to be addressed by Ireland.

“There’s no doubt that calf welfare is an issue that we’re going to have to face up to as a country,” he said.

Last month, the suspension of a calf lairage near Cherbourg Port in France caused a significant setback to Irish calf export numbers and the feasibility of flying Irish calves to market destinations in mainland Europe was discussed by stakeholders in the Irish calf market.

Advertisement

O’Leary believes that the dairy industry in Ireland needs a better breeding programme to ensure its continued success into the future.

“What I would like to see is that we do more of the calf rearing here, that we produce more veal for the European market but ultimately I think we will have to continue to have a live export facility.

“It’s just much more difficult now post Brexit,” he added.

The Gigginstown House Angus sale

O’Leary was speaking to Agriland ahead of the annual sale of his pedigree Angus bulls and heifers later this month.

The Gigginstown House Angus sale will take place on Fennor Farm, Co. Westmeath, on Saturday, April 22. Viewing will commence at 11:30a.m and the sale will get underway at 12:30p.m.

Crumlin Children’s Hospital, is the charity partner for this year’s sale, and all proceeds from the top-price animal sold on the day will be donated to the hospital.

Included in the sale will be 45 pedigree Aberdeen Angus cattle, 25 bulls and 20 heifers.