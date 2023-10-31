The Association of Irish Forestry Consultants (AIFC) has joined the Social, Economic, Environmental Forestry Association of Ireland (SEEFA) to highlight issues that “hamper” the sector.

This comes amid concerns in the sector that policy and procedures at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will continue to “undermine” the government’s planting commitments.

Ireland remains far from reaching its own afforestation target of 8,000ha annually. An area of 1,552ha has been planted so far this year, latest DAFM figures show.

SEEFA together with the AIFC will represent private stakeholders, including nurseries, establishment companies, foresters, contractors, ecologists, maintenance and harvesting companies.

Advertisement

The group will hold the DAFM to account regarding “failed” policies and procedures, and ensure the private sector is treated equally, particularly in terms of consultation and the issuing of licences.

Front and centre of industry concerns, according to SEEFA, are:

DAFM’s ability to implement the Forestry Programme 2023-2027;

Exclusion zones without scientific justification have “eliminated” suitable land for forestry;

Grant rates are “insufficient” and do not work for forestry practitioner or forestry companies;

Still no timelines or accountability around licences, system remains “dysfunctional” over six years;

Government “pushing” Coillte whilst “ignoring” private sector is contrary to past government successes;

Ash dieback not dealt with despite scathing report by review committee appointed by Minister of State at the DAFM, Pippa Hackett.

Further “disquiet is mounting” in the industry that Ireland’s future supply of valuable home-grown timber is also being “compromised” because of current policy, according to SEEFA.

Private forestry sector

SEEFA said this development shows the private sector’s intentions to define its role within the industry, and distance itself from the “negativity” associated with forestry.

Advertisement

The group will also seek full ministerial support, as well as from the European Commission in its efforts to re-engage farmers with forestry, according to SEEFA.

“It is clear the private sector will need a united approach in ongoing political engagements at government and European level,” SEEFA chairman Teige Ryan said.

“Our members have many years of experience operating in the sector and have a deep understanding of forestry and its role in rural development,” AIFC chair Dermot Houlihan said.

As registered foresters, AIFC members have been working with farmers and landowners and DAFM afforestation programmes for more than 25 years, Houlihan added.

The group is fully supportive of industry-wide calls for the immediate establishment of a forestry development agency to achieve a sustainable forestry and forest products sector in Ireland.