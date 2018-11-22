‘Prime agricultural land’ for sale in 2 lots in Co. Wexford

For sale in Castletown, Co. Wexford is 30.6ac of “prime agricultural land” in two lots. That’s according to the joint selling agents, GVA Donal O Buachalla and Kinsella Estate Agents.

The land is situated in Castletown, which lies on the Wicklow/Wexford border and is situated at the foot of Tara Hill. It is approximately 8.3km north-east of Gorey and 8.75km south of Arklow.

The area is primarily rural in character with farmhouses and farmyards situated in open countryside and there are also a large number of ‘once off’ detached houses.

Castletown provides a few amenities such as: a church; a primary school; and a pub – The Golden Anchor.

Arklow and Gorey provide further amenities such as butchers, grocers, pharmacies and more.

Commenting on the location, the joint agents highlighted that it is “easily accessible from Dublin via the N11 and [it is] a popular location for holiday homes”.

It is near renowned beaches such as Clogga, Kilpatrick, Kilmichael and Clone.

Lot one

Lot one comprises a two-storey farmhouse which, according to the agents, is in need of repair.

It comes with a 1.6ac yard, which includes a number of outbuildings and a 3-bay shed.

“Lot 1 is bordered by the L1003 to the north, the River Inch to the south and west and Lot 2 to the east.” It is located 600m east of St. Patricks Church, Castletown.

The guide price is in excess of €130,000.

Lot two

Lot two is the non-residential farm to the west of lot one. It comprises 29ac and is split into three principle divisions.

The land lies south of the L1003 with extensive road frontage. It is bounded to the south by the Inch River.

The lands have a southerly aspect sloping towards the Inch River and are of good agricultural quality.

The guide price is in excess of €9,000/ac.

Additional information

Both lots are up for public auction at 3:00pm on Thursday, December 13, at The Golden Anchor, Castletown.

Viewing is strictly by appointment through the agents.