Attractive residential holding ‘suitable to a variety of buyers’
Coolatoosane, Listowel, Co. Kerry, is a residential holding for sale on 28.5ac of land.
It is located approximately 1km from Listowel town. Listowel is a heritage and market town, dating back to 1303 where it first appeared in the plea roll. Since then, it developed around Listowell Castle – a fortress to the then Fitzmaurice family.
There are a wide variety of amenities in Listowel, including (but are not limited to): hairdressers; barbers; opticians; pharmacies; health clubs and beauty salons; off-licences; butchers; supermarkets – Lidl, Aldi and Supervalu; restaurants; bars; pubs; coffee shops etc. The Mermaids Bar is Listowel’s premier bar and nightclub.
Recreational activities include (but are not limited to): a variety of museums; St. John’s Theatre and Arts Centre; plaza bingo hall; the cinema; nature walks (the River Feale, Lyracrumpane walk and the Sive bogland walk); pitch’n’putt; and Listowell Castle.
Listowel does not fall short on sports, and has plenty of clubs ranging from tennis, basketball, badminton, cricket, boxing and more.
For anyone that is family-based, there are a number of primary and secondary schools present.
Residence
The residence is a bungalow extending to 71.52m². Dillon Prendiville Auctioneers is looking after the sale.
The accommodation comprises: a living / dining room with a solid fuel range; a sitting room with an open fireplace; a kitchenette and rear lobby; three bedrooms – two with a solid fuel open fireplace; and a bathroom.
Additional facilities included are mains water supply, a septic tank and electricity.
Farmyard
Adjacent to the residence is a farmyard with “good-quality land”. It is set over a number of fields and has a concrete yard with dual access points.
The farmyard comes with a number of outbuildings including: a lean-to; a pitched store roof; a 2-bay round roof hay barn and lean-to; a round roof store; a milking parlour; a machine shed / workshop; a 4-bay slatted unit; and a round roof cubicle house with central passage.
The 4-bay slatted unit was built circa 15 years ago. It comes with cubicles and a feeding passage, as well as an 8ft deep tank.
“The property is set out in two parcels divided by a public secondary link road,” commented the agents.
Additional information
According to the agents, the attractive residential holding is “suitable to a variety of buyers”.
Viewing is highly recommended and through appointment with Dillon Prendiville Auctioneers. The guide price is €365,000.
For more information, see Dillion Prendiville Auctioneers’ website.