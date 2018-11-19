Residential farm and house with ‘enormous potential’ for sale in 4 lots

GVM Auctioneers Limerick brings to the market an 85ac residential farm with a two-storey residence in Meelick, Co. Clare.

The property is located close to Meelick Village, which includes a variety of amenities such as: a GAA club; a scout group; a community centre; a tavern; and a shop.

It is situated just off the N18 and the holding is a 10 minute drive to Limerick city.

According to the agents, the “location should benefit enormously when the Northern Ring road is completed”.

Punchbowl House and land

The residence is a two-storey house which is “charming” and has “much character”. However, according to GVM Auctioneers, it is in need of repair.

The ground floor comprises: an entrance hall; a sitting room; a dining room; a reception room; a lounge / dining room; a kitchen / dining room; and a bathroom.

The first floor features a landing and four bedrooms.

The land is for sale in four lots.

Advertisement

Lot one encompasses 35ac for sale which includes the residence and outbuildings – which comprises ancillary sheds and out offices. The land is well laid out in eight divisions. There is good road frontage and has access to an adjoining laneway.

Lot two comprises 11.5ac for sale. It is a “really classy parcel of elevated land” and has good road frontage to two roads.

Lot three includes 35ac for sale. It has very good land and road frontage.

Lot four is the sale of the entire lot – 85ac.

The property is for sale by private treaty and is guided at price on application.

The property has possible site potential, according to the agents. Early inspection is highly recommended.