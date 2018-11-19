313 Vario named ‘Best Utility’ tractor…but what had judges to say about it?

The Fendt 313 Vario has been awarded the title of Tractor of the Year 2019 in the ‘Best Utility‘ category at an awards ceremony at EIMA International, the farm equipment show, in Bologna, Italy.

Judges of the award sought to find the most versatile tractor offering the best value to farmers.

The international jury, which was made up of specialist journalists from 26 countries, described the 313 Vario as having the “best agility and most modern technology” in its segment of the market.

The verdict read: “Stepless transmission, low fuel consumption, a modern cab with [a] continuous windscreen, suspended front axle and many electronic options make it suitable for any agricultural task.

“Electronic lift and hydraulic valve control, headland management system, automatic steering and ISOBUS improve versatility and efficiency.”

Advertisement

The jury added that it was impressed by both the equipment and functionality of the top model in the current 300 series.

Vario series

Last year, Fendt announced it had produced 250,000 Vario transmissions – the firm’s innovative stepless hybrid hydro-mechanical unit.

Now every tractor that is manufactured at the factory in Marktoberdorf, in the south of Germany, is fitted with the Vario transmission.