Pics: Irish Hereford Calf Show sees over 100 animals compete
Reserve Senior Female Champion Ardmulchan Clover 776 with owner Catherine Smyth

The annual Irish Hereford Calf Show enjoyed its fifth instalment on Sunday, November 11, with crowds of spectators gathered round the ring to view the 120 animals entered for the event.

A statement from the Irish Hereford Breed Society remarked that the mild weather conditions allowed for “much more comfort in comparison to last years event, where temperatures fell well below zero”.

This year’s calf show brought the newly created ‘Calf of the Future’ class meaning there were five classes for both bulls and heifers.

Judging the pedigree classes at this year’s event was William Smith from Oldcastle, Co. Meath.

William is described by the society as a prominent Limousin breeder who has enjoyed great success over the years at various shows and sales around the country and across the water with animals from his ‘Milbrook Herd’ achieving recognition in many stock competitions.

Judge William Smith

Taking home the Supreme Male sash was this year’s Senior Male Champion “Gurteragh Aristocrat” owned by long-time breeder Michael O’Keeffe from Newmarket, Co. Cork.

Supreme Male Champion and Senior Male Champion “Gurtergah Aristocrat” with owner Michael O’Keeffe and judge William Smith

Reserve Supreme Male Champion was Michael Molloy’s Junior Male champion “Moyclare Royal”. The two bulls impressed many at the event and will no doubt impress again in five months time at the Spring Premier sale dated for March 31, according to the society.

Reserve Supreme and Junior Male Champion “Moyclare Royal” with owner Michael Molloy and judge William Smith
Reserve Senior Champion and Winner of the People’s Champion Competition “Grianan Showman” with owner Anselm Fitzgerald
Reserve Junior Male Champion “Glaslough Transformer” with owner Nigel and Theola Heatrick

Moving onto the females, Padraig McGrath’s Kye Holly 818 impressed all at the event as one spectator approached McGrath to try and purchase the animal shortly after she won her class, according to the society.

Supreme Female Champion and Junior Female Champion “Kye Holly 818” with owners Catherine and Padraig McGrath and judge William Smith

Padraig was hesitant to part ways with his stylish heifer but it’s understood that a substantial fee of €4,000 secured the transfer for the new owner.

Kye Holly 818 didn’t stop there however as the judge tapped her froward as the Supreme Female Champion shortly after she had just won Junior Female Champion.

Reserve Supreme Female Champion and Senior Female Champion “Corlismorepoll 1 Sydney 941” with owners Gary and Evelyn McKiernan and judge William Smith

Taking the Reserve Supreme Female was the Senior Female Champion Corlismorepoll 1 Sydney 941 owned by Sean McKiernan.

Sydney enjoyed a formidable show season achieving top honours at many of the shows she attended and will no doubt develop into a terrific cow for the Corlismore Herd, according to the society.

Reserve Junior Female Champion “Glosterbeg Erica” with owners Davina and Lesley Lewis

Concluding, the society expressed its thanks to all who attended the event on the day and in particular to the work of the North Leinster Hereford Branch who hosted the event.

The society also expressed its appreciation to William Smith for judging the proceedings.

