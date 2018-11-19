Teagasc appoints new regional advisory manager

It has been announced today (Monday, November 19) that Teagasc’s new regional advisory manager for the Wicklow / Carlow / Wexford region will be Ger Shortle.

The vacancy arose following the retirement of John Moloney. A statement from Teagasc said Moloney had “a long and successful career” in the advisory service.

Dr. Siobhan Kavanagh will now move from managing the Wicklow / Carlow / Wexford region to the Kilkenny/Waterford region.

According to the agricultural advisory firm, a Teagasc manager’s duty is to lead the delivery of Teagasc advisory services to farmers and the delivery of educational courses in regional education centres.

From a farming background in Wexford, Shortle began his career in Teagasc as an agricultural advisor in Longford before becoming principal of Mellows Agricultural College in Athenry, Co. Galway.

He later transferred to the Research Directorate in Johnstown Castle where he managed the Agricultural Catchments Programme, which focused on the impact and implementation of Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme (NAP).

While in Johnstown Castle, he also worked with colleagues in Kildalton Agricultural College on the establishment of the Kildalton Open Source Sustainable Demonstration Farm.

Shortle has just completed a year’s secondment from Teagasc in Brussels as a policy officer in the Water Unit of DG Environment in the European Commission. His responsibility was for the integration of water and agricultural policies.

Advertisement

Ger qualified with a B.Agr.Sc from University College Dublin (UCD) and later completed a Higher Diploma in Rural Environmental Management – also in UCD – and a Postgraduate Certificate in Leadership Development in the Irish Management Institute.

Speaking following his appointment, Shortle said: “I am delighted to take up the management role and I look forward to working closely with the farming community and the agri-food sector in the region.

We have a strong team of advisors who are working to support economically, socially and environmentally sustainable family farms in the three counties.

“We are also supporting the development of current and future farmers through the delivery of education and training courses designed to provide them with the skills and knowledge to equip them for a successful and fulfilling future in farming.”

Director of Knowledge Transfer in Teagasc, professor Tom Kelly, congratulated Shortle on his appointment and wished Dr. Kavanagh well in her new region.