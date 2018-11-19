Cold weather in store with some showers imminent

A cold few days are in store for the country this week with some frost likely, and showers expected from tomorrow night onwards, according to Met Eireann.

Today (Monday, November 19), will be quite cold and breezy but will remain mainly dry, the national meteorological office forecasts.

Sunny spells will be experienced in many areas across the country at first. As the day progresses, cloud in the east will thicken and extend westwards across the country.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with showers developing in isolated areas. Highest temperatures today will be between 8° to 10° with moderate to fresh, easterly winds blowing.

Tonight will be mainly dry with a good deal of cloud and some clear intervals breaking in areas.

As the night progresses, scattered showers will develop in the east and south of the country. Minimum temperatures tonight will range from 2° to 6°, according to the national forecaster.

Drying conditions will be generally good today but they will deteriorate, especially in eastern parts of the country, from tomorrow onwards.

Opportunities for spraying will deteriorate more generally this week as easterly winds increase moderate to fresh.

Regarding field conditions, most soils are saturated at the moment.

Advertisement

The generally dry weather this weekend will produce a slight improvement, but conditions will likely deteriorate in eastern areas from Tuesday onwards with some soils becoming waterlogged.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow (Tuesday, November 20) will see a cold and mostly cloudy day. Showers will spread westwards across the majority of the country through the morning and will become more prolonged and widespread in the afternoon, the national forecaster predicts.

The north and west of provinces Connacht and Ulster will remain mainly dry with some bright spells of sunshine predicted.

Highest temperatures on Tuesday will reach 6° to 9° with moderate to fresh, gusty, north-easterly winds.

Outlook

Tomorrow night showers or longer spells of rain will continue, mainly over the eastern half of the country.

Clearest spells will be experienced to the west of the country with some cases of ground frost possible in places.

Lowest temperatures of 1° to 5° will be experienced with moderate east to north-easterly breezes sweeping the country.

Wednesday will be cold and mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain in many areas, but heaviest in the east. Highest temperatures will be 5° to 8° with moderate east to north-easterly breezes.