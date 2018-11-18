South-east dwelling on 5.9ac ‘The Oaks’ goes on the market

A country residence on a 5.9ac pad in a popular farming townsland in the south-east, between Clonegal, Co. Wexford and Ardattin, Co. Carlow – ‘The Oaks’ – has come onto the market as the owner is retiring from farming.

‘The Oaks’ is within a 15 minute drive of motorway access; Ballon village; Tullow; and Bunclody. It is, according to the selling agent – Charlie McDermott of Sherry FitzGerald McDermott – in ‘superb’ condition.

It is maintained and presented to the highest standards and specifications throughout. Gated and stud fenced with mature hedgerows and trees surrounding it, it ensures total privacy while retaining some generous road frontage.

Railed Paddocks

“The gardens at ‘The Oaks’ are landscaped with a fish pond in situ alongside its array of colourful shrubs and trees. The railed paddocks are well laid out, with an 1,800m² arena. A stable block, a barn and a vegetable tunnel are among the facilities.

“In short, it is a turn-key equestrian centre in every sense of the word,” Charlie said.

The dwelling was constructed in 2001. Double fronted with bay windows, brick and stone features, it comprises a two-storey house with its third floor in attic rooms.

It is “of generous proportions while bright and airy; the rooms are enhanced by quality flooring and soft furnishings”.

“Every modern convenience is provided for,” the agent said.

A detached double garage complements the dwelling, while offering opportunity for conversion for alternative uses, he said.

The south-east property is accessed along a kerbed driveway that circles the residence for convenience.

The owner of ‘The Oaks’ is downsizing locally, the agent said. “She is leaving behind a splendid home ready for immediate occupancy, while requiring no further outlay,” said Charlie.